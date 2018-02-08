Seven centuries of lost Irish history documents to be digitally recreated

Seven centuries of lost documents from Ireland's history will be digitally recreated as part of a new project.

They were destroyed in a fire at the Public Record Office of Ireland at Dublin's Four Courts in June 1922.

Now, Trinity College has managed to virtually reconstruct the building and its contents in time for the centenary of the fire.

Head of the Beyond 2022: Ireland’s Virtual Record Treasury project, Peter Crooks said that people will be able to take a look at all aspects of Ireland's past.

"This is the archive of the State in Ireland from the 14th Century, roughly, all the way up until 1922, so almost every aspect of Irish life was contained inside the building when it went on fire.

"That's Government, law, crime, births, marriages, parish registers - so it's really something that will reach out into every aspect of Irish life and across the islands."

- Digital desk