Services through Heuston delayed following 'tragic incident'

Rail passengers are advised of a serious disruption to all services to and from Dublin's Heuston Station.

Gardaí and emergency services attended a tragic incident between Sallins and Newbridge.

The line has reopened between Newbridge and Sallins at a reduced speed.

Bus transfers were arranged for passengers travelling earlier today from Portarlington, Portlaoise and Athy.

Irish Rail is warning of significant knock-on delays.

