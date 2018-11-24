Services through Heuston delayed following 'tragic incident'
24/11/2018 - 13:13:00Back to Ireland Home
Rail passengers are advised of a serious disruption to all services to and from Dublin's Heuston Station.
Gardaí and emergency services attended a tragic incident between Sallins and Newbridge.
Update: services now resuming as line has reopened between Newbridge and Sallins at reduced speed following tragic incident— Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 24, 2018
Trains travelling to Heuston have recommenced, trains from Heuston to resume shortly.
There will be ongoing significant delays to services to/from Heuston
The line has reopened between Newbridge and Sallins at a reduced speed.
Bus transfers were arranged for passengers travelling earlier today from Portarlington, Portlaoise and Athy.
Irish Rail is warning of significant knock-on delays.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here