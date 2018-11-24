Services through Heuston delayed following 'tragic incident'

Rail passengers are advised of a serious disruption to all services to and from Dublin's Heuston Station.

Gardaí and emergency services attended a tragic incident between Sallins and Newbridge.

Update: services now resuming as line has reopened between Newbridge and Sallins at reduced speed following tragic incident



Trains travelling to Heuston have recommenced, trains from Heuston to resume shortly.



There will be ongoing significant delays to services to/from Heuston — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) November 24, 2018

The line has reopened between Newbridge and Sallins at a reduced speed.

Bus transfers were arranged for passengers travelling earlier today from Portarlington, Portlaoise and Athy.

Irish Rail is warning of significant knock-on delays.

Digital Desk