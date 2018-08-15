'Serious concerns' for missing Dublin man

Gardaí have said they have "serious concerns" for a man missing from his home in Dublin.

Officers are asking for help in finding 53-year-old, Paul McDermott, who is from Castleknock in Dublin 15.

He was last seen yesterday in College Green in Dublin.

He is described as being five foot 11 inches tall, with brown/grey hair and a medium build.

When last seen he was wearing jeans and a t-shirt and brown walking shoes.

Officers have said that Paul's family and Gardaí have serious concerns for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Paul or who can help to find him is asked to contact Pearse St Garda Station on 01-6669000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.