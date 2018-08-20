'Serious concerns' for man, 48, missing in Kilkee

Gardaí are seeking to find 48-year-old, Gerard (Ger) Garvey.

Gerard was last seen on the Carrigaholt Rd, Kilkee, Co Clare at approximately 2pm this afternoon

He is 5’10’’ with brown/grey hair and of stocky build.

When last seen he was wearing a t-shirt, jeans and brown shoes.

Gerard’s family and an Garda Síochána have serious concerns for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Gerard or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065-9080550, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Digital Desk