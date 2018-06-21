Senior member of gardaí appointed to look into collapse of David Black trial

A senior member of the gardaí has been appointed to look into why a trial relating to the murder of a prison officer collapsed earlier.

41-year-old Damien McLaughlin from Dungannon was acquitted of aiding and abetting the murder of David Black.

David Black

The 52-year-old was shot dead on the M1 in Armagh while driving to work in November 2012.

The trial judge ruled that key video interviews conducted by gardaí were unsafe for use as evidence in the trial.

The Assistant Commissioner for Special Crime Operations will conduct a fact-finding exercise into the circumstances of the dismissal from a Garda perspective.