Senior garda suspended from duty amid investigation into misconduct allegations

A senior Garda officer, who is the subject a Garda Ombudsman inquiry, has been suspended from duty.

The officer is reportedly facing allegations of serious misconduct.

This evening, a Garda spokesperson confirmed the suspension.

In a statement, they said: “As this is an ongoing investigation An Garda Siochana will not be making any further comment.

“An Garda Siochana will not be commenting on the identity of the member.”