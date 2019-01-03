Senior garda suspended from duty amid investigation into misconduct allegations

A senior Garda officer, who is the subject a Garda Ombudsman inquiry, has been suspended from duty.

The officer is reportedly facing allegations of serious misconduct.

This evening, a Garda spokesperson confirmed the suspension.

In a statement, they said: “As this is an ongoing investigation An Garda Siochana will not be making any further comment.

“An Garda Siochana will not be commenting on the identity of the member.”
By Digital Desk staff

