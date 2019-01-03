Senior garda suspended from duty amid investigation into misconduct allegations
A senior Garda officer, who is the subject a Garda Ombudsman inquiry, has been suspended from duty.
The officer is reportedly facing allegations of serious misconduct.
This evening, a Garda spokesperson confirmed the suspension.
In a statement, they said: “As this is an ongoing investigation An Garda Siochana will not be making any further comment.
“An Garda Siochana will not be commenting on the identity of the member.”