Senator thinks students should get CAO points for 'civic activities'
18/01/2019 - 12:42:55
A Senator believes school students' "civic activities" should be included in the CAO Points System.
Fine Gael Senator Joe O'Reilly thinks 80 points should be set aside for the personal development of students.
The grading would be measured on the amount of practical involvement pupils have with caring and community organisations or through sporting and cultural activities.
Senator O' Reilly said this change would, in turn, benefit our society.
