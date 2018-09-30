Senator claims understaffing has stopped Navy from setting sail
The Irish Navy is so understaffed that sometimes they cannot set sail, according to Senator Gerald Craughwell.
The Senator said even when they do go to sea the inexperienced crews are a source of danger.
In The Irish Mail on Sunday, Senator Craughwell added that low numbers mean the Naval service cannot fulfil its role.
He also said that ships were going out to sea to create an illusion that Ireland has a good Navy presence.
