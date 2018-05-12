Seminarians at Rome's Irish College sent home after being found in bed together

By Stephen Rogers

Two seminarians have reportedly been sent home from the Pontifical Irish College in Rome after being discovered in bed together.

The Irish College in Rome

The incident is alleged to have taken place in April, but details were only made public in media reports yesterday.

It is understood the two had been drinking earlier on the day in question at an event marking the 50th anniversary of Pope Paul VI’s 1968 Humanae Vitae.

The Catholic Communications Office, to which the Irish Examiner was directed by the Pontifical Irish College, said it was “not appropriate to comment about individuals”.

In 2016, it emerged Archbishop of Dublin, Diarmuid Martin, said he would not send seminarians to the seminary in Maynooth that autumn amid reports that some students were using the gay dating app, Grindr.

Instead, the seminarians from the country’s largest Catholic diocese were to be sent to the Irish College in Rome.

At the time, trustees at the seminary in Maynooth announced they were to conduct a review into the use by trainee priests of the internet and social media as part of efforts to limit “any sort of behaviour or attitude which contradicts the teaching and example of Jesus Christ”.

In addition, the trustees asked the Bishops’ Conference to commission an independent audit of governance in Irish seminaries and to urgently develop a uniform national policy for admissions, as well as the introduction of a pre-seminary year for all applicants.

In a talk to seminarians in Rome in 2013, detailed extensively on the Pontifical college’s website, Pope Francis told them: “You, seminarians, sisters, consecrate your love to Jesus, a great love. Your heart is for Jesus and this leads us to make the vow of chastity, the vow of celibacy. However the vow of chastity and the vow of celibacy do not end at the moment the vow is taken, they endure.”

Meanwhile, in a separate and unrelated incident, investigations are continuing into photographs posted online of two men, one dressed as a priest, engaged in a number of sex acts on and around the altar in what is believed to be a rural Cork Catholic church.

