Seeking help for mental health issues not a sign of weakness: Brent Pope

Men are being reminded that seeking help for mental health related issues is not a sign of weakness.

That's the message from New Zealand born rugby player and pundit Brent Pope who's encouraging others to "open up" during Men's Health Week.

The campaign runs all week until Sunday, and among its aims is to increase awareness of preventable health problems.

Brent Pope says it took him a long time to come to terms with his mental health problems.

"It took me to my mid 40s to open up ... because as I was always told that real men don't cry. I hid it away ... until I got to this stage and said enough is enough, I need help. And I then sought out help and that is what I am asking men to do."

