Seeking help for mental health issues not a sign of weakness: Brent Pope
12/06/2018 - 21:34:00
Men are being reminded that seeking help for mental health related issues is not a sign of weakness.
That's the message from New Zealand born rugby player and pundit Brent Pope who's encouraging others to "open up" during Men's Health Week.
The campaign runs all week until Sunday, and among its aims is to increase awareness of preventable health problems.
Brent Pope says it took him a long time to come to terms with his mental health problems.
It's Men's Health Week! When we talk about men's health we need to include mental health. #menshealth #menshealthweek #canada #male #men #canadians #canadianmen #MensHealthWeek2018 pic.twitter.com/O3ziIbJ9te— Arete HR (@AreteHR) June 11, 2018
- Digital Desk