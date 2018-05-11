Security van driver airlifted to hospital in Cork after crash

By Patrick Flynn

A cash-in-transit van driver has been airlifted to hospital following a road traffic collision in Co Kerry this morning.

The G4S security van left the R551 road and crashed into a field about 3kms from Tarbert at around 9.35am.

There was no other vehicle involved.

Emergency services were alerted by passers-by and the by the van’s built-in security and emergency alarm system. Gardaí, an ambulance and two units of Listowel fire service responded to the incident.

Fire personnel gained access to the vehicle via a roof hatch while others used specialist equipment to cut part of the van’s cab away so they could safely remove the injured man.

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, was requested to airlift the casualty from the scene.

The man was flown to Cork Airport from where he was transported to Cork University Hospital by road ambulance.

The man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A second company van arrived at the scene at around 12.45pm and is believed to have recovered the cash which the crashed vehicle was carrying.

It is not known how much money was being transported in the van at the time.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have carried out an examination of the scene and the vehicle was removed by recovery truck.