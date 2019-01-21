Security alert in place in Derry following van hijacking

Back to Ireland Home

A security alert is currently in place in the Circular Road area of Derry.

The PSNI says the alert was issued after reports that three masked men hijacked a van at around 11.30am today.

The police service says the men threw an object into the back of the vehicle before abandoning it.

Cordons are in place at the moment.

More to follow.

KEYWORDS:

Derry
By Digital Desk staff

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland