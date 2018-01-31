Section 39 budget cuts having a negative effect on services, says Health Committee

Organisations that provide health and care services are struggling to recruit and retain staff because of cuts to their budget.

Section 39 organisations get grants from the government to provide essential services in areas like mental health and disability care.

Workers have voted to strike in two weeks because of a cut to that grant in 2010.

The Oireachtas Health Committee will meet this morning to discuss the challenges and consider how much the HSE relies on these organisations.

"Obviously, Section 39 organisations do not want to reduce the quality of service if at all possible but they are coming under increased pressure because of the pay restoration difficulties that they are experiencing," said committee chair Dr Michael Harty.

"So there is a pay inequality issue and that is having a knock-on effect on the service user."

