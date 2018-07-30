Sectarian hate crime at Presbyterian church

Police are investigating a sectarian hate crime at a Presbyterian church in Co Antrim.

White paint was thrown in the grounds, causing damage to the car park of Crumlin Presbyterian on Main Street.

PSNI Sergeant Chris Tate said: “Some time between Saturday lunchtime and Sunday morning, white paint was thrown in the grounds of the church, causing damage to the car park area.

“The incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime and I would appeal to anyone who has any information about the incident or who saw any suspicious activity in the area to contact officers in Antrim.”

