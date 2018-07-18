Second man held over Gerry Adams house attack freed on bail

A second man arrested in connection with an attack on the home of former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams has been released on bail.

The 46-year-old man was detained on Wednesday on suspicion of a number of offences, including criminal damage, linked to incidents at the homes of Mr Adams and fellow Sinn Fein member Bobby Storey.

He was later released on bail pending further police enquires.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the same investigation. He was also released on bail on Wednesday morning pending further inquiries.

Explosive devices were hurled at the west Belfast homes of Mr Adams and Mr Storey on Friday night, with Sinn Fein condemning the “reprehensible and cowardly” attacks.

No-one was injured, but a car in the driveway of Mr Adams’ home was damaged.

Police said the remnants of large, industrial firework-type devices were found at both properties.

Following the attacks, Mr Adams said he was “very, very thankful” that no-one was hurt.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald said on Monday that Sinn Fein members were reviewing their security in the wake of the attacks.

Scenes from tonight’s solidarity rally for @GerryAdamsSF and Bobby Storey in west Belfast. @MaryLouMcDonald told the hundreds who gathered that dissident republicans who attacked the men’s homes are “enemies of the people”. pic.twitter.com/mhLje27ieP — David Young (@DavidYoungPA) July 16, 2018

While Sinn Fein has blamed dissident republicans for the attacks, police have yet to publicly attribute responsibility.

Hundreds of people attended a rally in west Belfast on Monday evening to demonstrate support for Mr Adams and Mr Storey.

At the event, Ms McDonald branded the dissidents as “enemies of the people”.

- Press Association