Second Labour councillor calls for leadership change within the party

A second Labour councillor has called for a leadership contest within the party.

Tralee politician Terry O'Brien has today reiterated the call made by Noel Tuohy that party leader Brendan Howlin should step down.

Councillor O'Brien told Radio Kerry Deputy Howlin has not clicked with people.

He said: "He just hasn't done it, he just hasn't clicked with the electorate obviously. We need to soul search, we need to do something fairly quickly before the next general or local elections."

- Digital Desk