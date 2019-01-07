Second fire on Main Street in Bray in less than a week

Back to Ireland Home

There has been a second fire on Main Street in Bray, Co Wicklow in less than a week.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a takeaway this morning just after 5.30am.

The small fire was contained and there are no reports of any injuries.

The Wicklow Fire Service said that the building was "heavily smoke-logged".

READ MORE: Here's how much money was raised through local property tax in 2018

Last Friday, a three-story building was gutted after a serious fire broke out.

The blaze had started in the Florentine Bar on Main Street.

The two top floors of the premises - which were occupied by a solicitor's practice - have been completely destroyed, while a pharmacy located on the ground floor had extensive water damage.

KEYWORDS:

BrayWicklowFire
By Digital Desk staff

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland