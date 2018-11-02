Second Dubliner, Thomas Fox, found guilty of murdering Gareth Hutch

By Alison O’Riordan

A second Dubliner has been found guilty at the Special Criminal Court of murdering Gareth Hutch over two years ago.

The three-judge court said it accepted the prosecution’s case that Thomas Fox, 31, made a “probable” contribution to Mr Hutch’s, 36, murder.

Fox was a subordinate of Jonathan Keogh, 33, and appeared to act under his general influence and direction, the court found. The court found that Keogh fired the fatal shots that killed Mr Hutch in “cold-blooded manner” and “had a hand in almost every aspect” of the planning of the murder.

Gareth Hutch

Fox with an address at Rutland Court, Dublin 1 had denied murdering Mr Hutch, who was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street in Dublin on the morning of May 24, 2016.

Earlier this morning his co-accused Jonathan Keogh was also found guilty of Mr Hutch’s murder.

Mr Hutch, nephew of Gerry “The Monk” Hutch, died as a result of four gun shot injuries; two to the back of the neck, one to the lower back and one to the right of the upper chest.

Fox was also convicted of unlawfully possessing a Makarov 9mm handgun on May 23, 2016 at the same place.

During the nine-week trial which ended in July, the prosecution contended that Thomas Fox was “instrumental” in planning the murder of Mr Hutch as well as being the getaway driver for the shooters.

It was the State’s case that Fox was parked near Avondale House in a white Transit van on the morning of the shooting, but due to a change of plans the white van was not required.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh at the non-jury court, spent an hour reviewing the evidence that led to Fox’s guilty verdicts.

Wearing a black jacket, Fox kept his head down as the judge reviewed the evidence against him.

The court is awaiting a verdict for Regina Keogh, 41, from Avondale House, Cumberland Street North, Dublin 1 who also denied murdering Mr Hutch.

It is expected her verdict will be delivered after lunch.