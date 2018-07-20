Second day of Ryanair strikes underway

The second 24-hour strike in a week, by 100 pilots employed by Ryanair in Dublin, is underway.

The pilots, who are employed directly by the company, are striking for 24 hours with another day of action scheduled for next Tuesday.

The pilots, who are members of the Irish Airline Pilots Association, are in dispute with the company over base transfers, leave and seniority issues.

Talks between their union and Ryanair management broke down earlier this week.

With no breakthrough in sight, more strike action is scheduled for next Tuesday.

Last night, Ryanair called on Forsa to call off next week's day of action but a 7 o'clock deadline came and went without any response.

Ryanair calls on FORSA to call off 24 July strike by less than 25% of our Irish pilots (over seniority & base transfer proposals which they can't explain and which don't even affect them): pic.twitter.com/OVse5kmgMi — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 19, 2018

A total of 24 flights out of Dublin today have been cancelled to the UK.

The company says it is cancelling flights on routes with higher volumes so people can more easily transfer to other services.

Digital Desk