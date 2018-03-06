Second day of major Garda search for Tina Satchwell gets underway this morning

Day two of a major Garda search for missing Cork woman Tina Satchwell gets underway this morning.

A team of up to 60 people are searching Mitchell's Wood in Castlemartyr, Co Cork.

The search of the 40-acre forest could last several weeks.

Tina was last seen by her husband Richard at their home in Youghal on March 20th last year.

Gardaí say the Satchwell family are being kept up to date on developments.

- Digital Desk