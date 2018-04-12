Search underway for missing swimmer in Galway Bay

By Patrick Flynn

Update 9pm: The search for a swimmer feared missing in Galway Bay has been stood down for the night.

It will resume in the morning.

Earlier: A search is underway in Galway Bay for a swimmer feared missing after failing to return to shore this afternoon.

The alarm was raised at around 5.00pm when a member of the public reported seeing two swimmers about 100m offshore from Salthill.

It’s understood that the crew of a local pilot boat - ‘Kerry Head’ - met one swimmer who didn’t appear to be in difficulty however when it had been reported that there were two swimmers, a search for the second person was mounted in the area of Blackrock in Salthill. The missing swimmer is believed to be a man in his late 30s.

The Galway RNLI lifeboat was launched while the Shannon based Irish Coast Guard helicopter - Rescue 115 - was also tasked to assist in the operation.

The pilot boat is assisting the Galway RNLI lifeboat while a third search boat has since joined the operation.

Units of Galway Fire and Rescue Service are also involved in the search.