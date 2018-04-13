Search to resume for swimmer missing in Galway Bay

The search for a swimmer feared missing in Galway Bay will resume this morning.

The alarm was raised around 5pm yesterday when when a member of the public reported seeing two swimmers about 100m offshore from Salthill.

It’s understood that the crew of a local pilot boat - ‘Kerry Head’ - met one swimmer who didn’t appear to be in difficulty.

A search for the second person, a man believed to be in his late 30s, was then mounted in the area of Blackrock in Salthill.

The Galway RNLI lifeboat was launched while the Shannon based Irish Coast Guard helicopter - Rescue 115 - was also tasked to assist in the operation.

Units of Galway Fire and Rescue Service are also involved in the search.

Crews searched until 9pm last night.

- Digital Desk