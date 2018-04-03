Search teams scour area around river and woods for missing man in Tipperary

By Patrick Flynn

A search is continuing in Co Tipperary for a man reported missing last night.

The multi-agency operation is being coordinated in the area of Borrisokane. The missing man is understood to be local.

He was last seen on Monday evening, but a search was mounted by Gardaí when concern was expressed for his safety.

The Nenagh Ormond Search and Rescue Unit was requested to join the search at around midnight. Members of Tipperary Civil Defence, including their K-9 unit, are also involved in the operation.

Members of Killaloe Coast Guard during the search this morning.

Three Irish Coast Guard search teams from Killaloe Co Clare joined the search this morning and have been using an all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) to access lands and wooded areas.

Teams have been searching lands, parks, walkways and roadways in an effort to locate the man. A search of a local river and streams has also been carried out.

The Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115, carried out a search from Borrisokane along a local river to Lough Derg, but there has been no sighting of the man.

Locals and family members are also assisting in the operation which is being coordinated by Gardaí from Borrisokane with assistance from members from Nenagh.