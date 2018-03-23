Search for missing Tipperary teenager entering sixth day

A search is now entering its sixth day for a missing teenager in Co Tipperary.

14-year-old Elisha Gault disappeared from Carrick-On-Suir on March 17.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Superintendent Willie Leahy appealed for particular information.

He said: "On Sunday morning, 18 March sometime between 10.30am and 11am a tall female with blonde hair was seen walking alone on the Faugheen Road in Carrick-On-Suir between Collin's Park and the bridge at the mart. We are anxious for that person to come forward."

- Digital Desk