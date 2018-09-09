Search for missing man in Lough Erne

A major search operation is under way for a man who has been reported missing in Co Fermanagh’s Lough Erne.

Police and other emergency services are currently conducting searches in Lough Erne following reports of an incident involving a jet-ski earlier.

One man has been rescued from the water and searches are continuing for a second man.

The Coast Guard, RNLI and Mountain Rescue volunteers are all involved.

PA & Digital Desk
