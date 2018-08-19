Search for missing Alliance Party councillor in Belfast

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has appealed for help in finding one of her Belfast councillors.

David Armitage represents part of East Belfast.

Ms Long tweeted: “We need to locate him urgently.

“The constituency office is open from 3.30pm, if you can help us search. If you see him, contact me.”

She added: “David, if you see this, get in touch. We need to know you are safe x.”

- Press Association
