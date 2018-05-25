Search for evidence continues in Jastine Valdez investigation

The search for evidence that may provide an insight into the murder of Jastine Valdez is continuing in south County Dublin today.

Gardaí and Defence Forces personnel have been searching a rural part of Rathmichael where Jastine's body was located on Monday.

They are hoping to find the student's blue shoulder bag and her iPad.

Gardaí have also been looking at the mobile phone of Mark Hennessy, the man understood to have murdered her.

The search is expected to continue over the coming days.

A public memorial is being planned for Ms Valdez for next week.

She will be laid to rest in her native Phillipines but plans are underway for a service here also.

A Go Fund Me page set up to help her parents has raised more than €121,000 – far surpassing its original target of €10,000.

The average donation is €25.

Digital Desk