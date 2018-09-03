Search continuing for man seen entering River Shannon in Limerick city

By David Raleigh

A major search and recovery operation is continuing for a man who went missing on the River Shannon in Limerick city last night.

The man was reportedly seen entering the river at Thomond Bridge around 7.20pm, Sunday.

Divers from Limerick Marine Search and Rescue Service along with Swift Water Rescue Technicians attached to Limerick City and County Fire Service responded to the scene.

Gardaí and two ambulance units also attended the scene.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter was also involved in the search for the man last night.

A spokesperson for Limerick Marine Search and Rescue said they had requested the ESB to switch off the company's underwater turbines upriver, at the Ardnacrusha power station, to allow their divers to carry out further searches last night.

“We asked the ESB to turn off turbines at Ardnacrusha so the water pressure won’t be too strong.”

“We had to wait for the pressure to stabilise. If the turbines were switched on it would be pumping the water out like a washing machine, so it wouldn’t be great for us.”

This morning search and rescue marine divers and fire service SRTs were again combing the river for any sign of the male casualty.