Search continues for five suspected refugees who fled from lorry

A search is continuing for a number of people who fled after being discovered in the back of a lorry in Portlaoise on Thursday.

The group of five men, who are thought to be refugees, are believed to have travelled from Spain to France before arriving in Rosslare by ferry.

No-one's been located at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí.

