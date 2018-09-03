Sean Gallagher to appear before Leitrim County Council

Sean Gallagher will make his first public appearance this morning in his bid to become a presidential candidate.

The businessman is set to appear before Leitrim County Council.

Sean Gallagher announced his intention to run for President for a second time last week but gave no media interviews.

He said he was putting his family first as his five-year-old son was preparing to go to school.

This morning, he is set to appear before Leitrim County Council in an effort to get councillors to endorse him as a candidate.

The businessman is expected to raise a new initiative in the area of disability and also to speak about the role of the Defence Forces.

It is expected he will say that his first overseas visit if he became President would be to travel to visit officers on overseas peacekeeping operations.

It is felt Seán Gallagher has a good chance to secure the backing of four county councils to make it onto the ballot paper.

Digital Desk