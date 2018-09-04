Sean Gallagher set to receive Leitrim County Council backing for Áras run

It appears that Sean Gallagher will be receiving the backing of Leitrim County Council in his bid to run for the Presidency.

After hearing from four candidates on Monday this week, three councillors have proposed motions supporting Mr Gallagher's candidacy for approval next Monday.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Mary Bohan, Fine Gael's John McCartin and Independent Enda Stenson have all submitted their support for the businessman and former Dragon's Den judge.

It is understood that as there is no counter motion in favour of any other candidate, members will approve his nomination.

Mr Gallagher is among seven other candidates confirmed to attend Roscommon County Council tomorrow to seek the members' support for their campaign for the Áras.

