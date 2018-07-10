Sean Gallagher encourages councils to nominate presidential candidates

Sean Gallagher is encouraging councils to nominate presidential candidates.

The businessman, who ran for the Aras in 2011, has written to all of the local authorities asking them to schedule time to hear from candidates.

Mr Gallagher shared the letter on Twitter saying:

"Attached is the letter I have written today to the Mayor and Cathoirleach of each Local Authority suggesting that they formally schedule a nomination for the Presidential Election as an agenda item at their September meeting to facilitate those seeking a nomination.

"As I said repeatedly during the course of the 2011 Presidential Election, it is vital for everyone in public life to facilitate the process by which more candidates are encouraged to come forward to more fully reflect the diverse and changing Ireland we now live in."

As I said repeatedly during the course of the 2011 Presidential Election, it is vital for everyone in public life to facilitate the process by which more candidates are encouraged to come forward to more fully reflect the diverse and changing Ireland we now live in. pic.twitter.com/UZm5TV0RU1 — Seán Gallagher (@seangallagher1) July 10, 2018

It is unclear if the businessman is seeking a nomination himself.

Earlier today, President Michael D Higgins confirmed he will seek re-election to office.

In a short statement this morning, Mr Higgins said he will be "offering myself as an independent candidate, under Article 14.4.4 of Bunreacht na hÉireann, when the ministerial order for a presidential election is made later this year".

