Sean Canney does not intend to join a political party

Sean Canney says he will not be joining any political party.

The Galway East TD decided to leave the Independent Alliance after a row with his colleague Kevin Boxer Moran over a Junior Ministry.

The position was supposed to rotate back to him but it was recently decided that would not happen.

Deputy Canney says he is not joining Fine Gael but explains why he is happy to continue to support the Government.

"When I did make the decision to support the Government day one on the basis that I had invested a lot of effort into the creation of the programme for Government," he said.

Within that there are a lot of segments that are there which are pertaining to my constituency.

"For example, the Atlantic Economic Corridor, which is the basis for balanced development in this country."