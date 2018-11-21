Scouting Ireland to report on child protection measures to Oireachtas committee

Scouting Ireland is under the spotlight again today, as senior officials from the organisation appear before the Children and Youth Affairs Committee.

The group had its state funding stopped twice this year by the Children's Minister Katherine Zappone.

The decision was made due to concerns about governance and child protection issues.

Committee Chairman Alan Farrell hopes progress has been made:

Mr Farrell said: "Today's meeting will be for the purpose of ensuring that the organisation is on the right track in implementing all of the changes they have adopted, and indeed, that the Minister herself and the department are contented with the structural changes that enable the department to reinstate funding."

- Digital Desk