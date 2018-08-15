Scientists in Galway have found a way of reducing relapses in one of the most aggressive cancers

Scientists at NUI Galway have found a new treatment which may help reduce relapse rates in patients with triple negative breast cancer.

This form of breast cancer is one of the most aggressive and difficult to treat, as there are no targeted therapies currently available.

Dr Susan Logue from NUI Galway outlined what the new treatment can do.

She said: "We discovered that triple negative breast cancer cells switch on a particular protein that helps them survive chemotherapy and if we switch this protein off then the chemotherapy is much more effective.

"So the significance of this exciting research is that we have discovered a new approach that reduces treatment and reduces relapse in models of triple negative breast cancer."