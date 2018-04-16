Schools using prefabs 'being denied equality' as figures show a big rise in their use

Schools using prefabs claim their pupils are being denied equality.

New figures out today show there are more than 1,300 temporary classrooms around the country, an increase of almost a third in the last two years.

The Irish Independent claims it is an extra 300 temporary buildings.

The Government has announced it is to build dozens of new schools, but it means that hundreds of upgrades have been put on hold.

Last week it was revealed that more than 500 school upgrades have been put on hold to allow the building of over 40 new schools, mostly in the Dublin and commuter areas.

Liam Burke, the Principal of Whitecross National School in Julianstown, Co Meath, says they have been waiting for a new building to replace their prefab for over a decade.

Mr Burke said: "What really is frustrating for me is within a 10km radius of our school, there are 10 brand new schools, and I would argue only two of those should have gone ahead with any building projects.

"So, basically what I am looking for is equality for our students here and we are just not getting it