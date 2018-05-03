Schoolboy settles High Court action over cutting finger in woodwork class for €42.5k

By Ann O'Loughlin

A 17-year-old student who suffered a laceration to a finger when he was cut by a saw in his school woodwork class has settled his High Court action against the school for €42,500.

Robin Reinplu has been left with a scar on his right index finger after the accident when another student in the class pushed the piece of timber he was cutting with a band saw.

Robin Reinplu of The Drive, Meadowvale, Arklow, Co Wicklow had through his father Reimo Reinplu sued Edmund Rice Schools Trust (ERST, the operators of Arklow CBS, Coolgreaney Road, Arklow) as a result of the accident on January 13, 2016.

Robin Reinplu (left) pictured with his father, Reimo Reinplu outside the High Court today. Pic: Collins

It was claimed that Robin, while at woodwork class, was cutting a piece of wood on a band saw when a fellow classmate allegedly pushed the piece of wood he was cutting which caused Robin's right index finger to come in contact with the saw blade.

It was claimed there was an alleged failure to take any reasonable steps or precautions for the safety of the schoolboy and it was further claimed there was an alleged failure to readjust the blade guide and by association the guard for each piece of timber being cut.

This should have also formed, it was claimed, part of the schoolboy's learning on how to use the saw safely.

Robin sustained a laceration injury and was referred to hospital where he had to have surgery. He has been left with scarring on the finger.

He was off school for a number of weeks and also required hand therapy .

The claims were denied.

Michael Byrne SC told the court Robin, who is now studying for his Leaving Cert, suffered a very nasty laceration and also a small fracture. He said Robin and his family are hoping to return to their native Estonia after he sits his Leaving Cert.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross who examined the boy's finger approved the settlement.