School investigates reported 'rape list' in boys' toilets

A school in Co. Cork is investigating after a reported 'sexual assault list' appeared in the boys' toilets.

The existence of the list came to light on the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork's RedFM this morning.

The list, which was found in Davis College, Mallow, was headed "The ones with the most ticks will get raped" and contained girls names with ticks after them.

The college has moved to address the concerns of parents and students and said in a statement that the safety and well-being of all of their students is their top priority

The college said the list was removed as soon as they were made aware of its existence and spoke to all the students named on it and answered any questions or concerns they had.

The school principal, Stephen Gilbert, said their Social, Personal and Health Education teachers will be discussing the issue in every class of the college.

Mr Gilbert said: “We are taking this issue extremely seriously, and immediately took steps to address it with both the affected students and student body at large. This work is continuing.

"The list was removed the minute we were notified of its existence and we spoke to each of the young ladies mentioned to answer any questions or concerns they had.

"We encouraged them – as we encourage all of our students – to come to us with any issues that may be of concern so that we can support them in any way possible.

"There has been a spotlight nationally on this topic in recent weeks. In keeping with our ethos of caring for all our students and in light of public and media conversation, we wish to make sure that this issue is addressed among all of our students.

"Our S.P.H.E. (Social, Personal & Health Education) teachers will be facilitating discussions on this subject with every class.

"We want students and parents to know that we will continue to provide a safe learning environment for our students. We remain available to all parents and students who may have concerns in relation to this issue.”