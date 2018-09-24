School in Monaghan evacuated after sinkhole appears on GAA pitch

Joe Leogue

Nearly 100 children were evacuated from their classrooms this morning when a sinkhole opened up on the grounds of their primary school.

Local News landsinking in Magheracloone gaa groups some pictures coming in to us here at BRTV we under stand nobody was on the grounds at the time more to follow pic.twitter.com/H1CN11TDIQ — Border Region TV (@BorderRegionTV) September 24, 2018

The incident occurred at Drumgossatt National School, near Carrickmacross in Monaghan, and the subsidence also hit the nearby Mageracloone GAA club.

The collapse of a disused Gypsum mine in the region has been cited as the cause of the subsidence.

While the school was closed immediately, and an appeal was made for parents to collect their children, there were no injuries.

The Health and Safety Authority said they will follow up on the incident with the owner of the mine.

“We are aware that an old section of the Gypsum mine in the area (no longer in use) has collapsed. We are not aware of injuries as a result and we will follow up with the company as appropriate,” the HSA said.

Monaghan County Council closed roads following the subsidence.

“A land subsidence occurred close to Mageracloone GAA club and the Carrickmacross to Kingscourt Regional Road R179 this morning. There were no casualties,” the local authority said in a statement.

“The local National School has been closed as a precautionary measure.

“The R179 Regional road Carrickmacross to Kingscourt has been closed as a precautionary measure, until further notice. Diversions are now in place and traffic is being diverted via Kingscourt/Shercock/Carrickmacross,” the Council said.

🚦Regional Road R-179 Carrickmacross to Kingscourt road closed following an incident. Diversions in place via Kingscourt/Shercock/Carrickmacross. #RoadAlert https://t.co/22osOXWnMQ — Monaghan CoCo (@MonaghanCoCo) September 24, 2018

Gardai confirmed they were attending the scene, and that the mixed school, which has 93 boys and girls, was evacuated as a precaution.

The local GAA club said its facilities are closed until further notice.

“Magheracloone GFC pitches, Community Centre, car park etc have been closed for the foreseeable future due to a serious incident overnight. Nobody is to enter the grounds under any circumstances,” the club said on Facebook.