School finds reported 'rape list' in boys' toilets and disputes claim it is third list in two weeks

A school in Co. Cork is investigating a reported 'rape list' that appeared in the boys' toilets.

The existence of the list came to light on the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork's RedFM this morning.

The list, which was found in Davis College, Mallow, was headed "The ones with the most ticks will get raped" and contained girls names with ticks after them.

The college has moved to address the concerns of parents and students and said in a statement that the safety and well-being of all of their students is their top priority

The college said the list was removed as soon as they were made aware of its existence and spoke to all the students named on it and answered any questions or concerns they had.

The school principal, Stephen Gilbert, said their Social, Personal and Health Education teachers will be discussing the issue in every class of the college.

Mr Gilbert said: “We are taking this issue extremely seriously, and immediately took steps to address it with both the affected students and student body at large. This work is continuing.

"The list was removed the minute we were notified of its existence and we spoke to each of the young ladies mentioned to answer any questions or concerns they had.

"We encouraged them – as we encourage all of our students – to come to us with any issues that may be of concern so that we can support them in any way possible.

"There has been a spotlight nationally on this topic in recent weeks. In keeping with our ethos of caring for all our students and in light of public and media conversation, we wish to make sure that this issue is addressed among all of our students.

"Our S.P.H.E. (Social, Personal & Health Education) teachers will be facilitating discussions on this subject with every class.

"We want students and parents to know that we will continue to provide a safe learning environment for our students. We remain available to all parents and students who may have concerns in relation to this issue.”

Neil Prendeville interviewed the mother of a girl at the school whose name did not appear on the list, and she told him of her concern.

She said: "What goes through the minds of young men to do this? I can't even imagine what is inside someone's heads that can write something like that given the high-profile case that we have been looking at over the last couple of weeks.

"It is so clear that this case has had a massive impact on the country, these boys think it's funny and put girls names on the wall."

While she admitted that this could have been done by one boy, she also revealed that it is not the first time something similar has happened in the school.

She said: "The thing about it is that this is the third time that this type of thing has gone up on a wall in the last couple of weeks.

"I was told. I don't know if it's the same names, but it's the same thing."

She then said that the previous versions had been wiped off the wall, but she did not know if there was any other action taken.

The school has since denied the mother’s claim that it has happened before.

They said: “As far as management of the school are aware, this is the first time that this has happened. No teacher or students have reported any incidents in the past.”

"This type of thought process is obviously in there somewhere," she said. "It beggars belief."

"These girls, whose names are on the wall, they knew their names had been put up on that wall."

The school has spoken to the girls since it happened.

The mother said: "They are brilliant, they are doing everything they possibly can. I haven't heard if it has happened anywhere else, but it is scary to think that that thought process is somewhere in the school."