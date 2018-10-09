School closed after student allegedly made threats against staff

A school in North County Dublin is closed today after a student allegedly made online threats against staff.

It's understood the material was circulated online yesterday evening.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested by gardaí investigating the incident.

Gardaí say they are liaising with management at the school.

They're now satisfied that there is no imminent danger to staff or students.

