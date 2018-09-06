School bus and car collide in Co. Limerick

By David Raleigh

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision between a school bus and a car in Co Limerick.

The collision which occurred at Ardvarna, Lisnagry, was reported to emergency services at 8.15am this morning.

A spokeswoman for Munster Fire Control said five units attached to the Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service as well as one unit from Newport, Co Tipperary, were dispatched to the scene.

It is not known if there were any injuries.

It is being reported by the Limerick Leader that the incident happened near Ahane National School and the bus was taking students to Newport Secondary school.

Gardaí have closed the road and diversions are in place.

Three appliances from Limerick City fire service are at the scene, while two units, from Cappamore and Newport, have since been stood down.

- Digital Desk