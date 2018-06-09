Schedule for Papal visit to be confirmed in coming days
09/06/2018 - 08:02:00Back to Pope Francis Ireland Home
The schedule for the Pope's visit to Ireland is due to be confirmed in the coming days.
Pope Francis will be in Dublin on August 25 and 26, as part of the World Meeting of Families.
It is expected he will attend the Festival of Families at Croke Park - and the Closing Mass in the Phoenix Park which will involve hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from Ireland and around the world.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here