Schedule for Papal visit to be confirmed in coming days

Back to Pope Francis Ireland Home

The schedule for the Pope's visit to Ireland is due to be confirmed in the coming days.

Pope Francis will be in Dublin on August 25 and 26, as part of the World Meeting of Families.

It is expected he will attend the Festival of Families at Croke Park - and the Closing Mass in the Phoenix Park which will involve hundreds of thousands of pilgrims from Ireland and around the world.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Pope Francis, Dublin

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland