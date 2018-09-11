Scally Review into CervicalCheck scandal to say commission is not needed

The Scally Review is expected to conclude that a Commission of Investigation into the CervicalCheck scandal does not need to be established.

Dr Gabriel Scally has been reviewing the cases of 209 women who were diagnosed with cervical cancer but weren't told about an audit showing false negative smear tests.

Dr Scally briefed the Health Minister on his findings yesterday - and according to reports, he does not think a commision of investigation is needed, despite Simon Harris promising there would be one set up this month.

Dr Scally reportedly believes there are other ways to deal with the issues raised.

He is also expected to conclude that the labs which carry out testing as part of the screening programme can still be used.

The full report is due to be brought before the cabinet tomorrow.