Savita's parents call for yes vote on Friday; LoveBoth react to opinion polls showing high numbers of undecided voters

Savita Halappanavar’s parents have appealed to the people of Ireland to remember their daughter and vote yes on Friday.

In a video released by Together For Yes this morning, Savita’s father Andanappa Yalagi said he strongly feels “that the younger daughters of Ireland should not have the fate of Savita”.

Andanappa is accompanied by his wife, Akhmedevi, who holds a framed picture of Savita throughout the video.

His full statement reads as follows: “My dear brothers and sisters of Ireland, I am Savita’s unfortunate father Andanappa.

“Speaking on the historic event of repeal of the 8th amendment. The day of the people of the island who now know the pain and the memory of our loving daughter Savita.

No family in future should have to undergo what we have gone through, the worry and sorrow that’s still persistent in our hearts even after some six years. The life that Savita had, she had a very long life to lead, but it was cut down mercilessly, dead.

“Savita loved the people of Ireland. Lots of people say that Savita’s death hurt the entire Irish society.

“I strongly feel that the younger daughters of Ireland should not have the fate of Savita.

“I hope that people in Ireland will remember the fate of our daughter Savita on the day of the referendum and vote Yes so that what happened to us won’t happen to any families.

“And by doing this you will be paying a great debt to the departed soul. Thanking you very much."

Meanwhile, pro-life group LoveBoth has reacted to two opinion polls showing the number of undecided voters remains high coming into the final week of campaigning.

“Today’s polls show that there is still a significant proportion of the Irish people undecided regarding the Government's proposal to remove the right to life of unborn babies and introduce abortion on demand," said Dr. Ruth Cullen.

Moreover, the figures show that there remains serious concern about the details of the governments planned abortion legislation.

“Over the last week, when these polls were conducted, the Taoiseach and the Minister for Health engaged in a concerted campaign of misinformation and spin about their abortion proposal and undoubtedly this wave of government propaganda has had an impact.

“However, in recent referenda we have seen significant shifts over the last week of campaigning and we are confident that when the Irish people hear just how extreme the governments planned abortion legislation is, they will reject the plan to introduce abortion on demand into Ireland.”

The referendum takes place on Friday, May 25.

Digital Desk