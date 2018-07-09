Saving lives a top priority for Irish Navy

The Defence Forces Chief of Staff says saving lives and preventing crime are top priorities for the Irish Navy.

Vice Admiral Mark Mallet was speaking yesterday at a National Commemoration Ceremony in Dublin.

Privileged to review @defenceforces newest non commissioned officers in Haulbowline & address the crew of LÉ James Joyce before departing while the crew of LÉ Samuel Beckett rescued 106 men, women & children 300 Km N of Tripoli in the Mediterranean #OpSophia #StrenghtenTheNation pic.twitter.com/ru24ehxsz5 — DF Chief of Staff (@DF_COS) July 7, 2018

It follows the recent involvement of the Irish Naval Vessel the LE Samuel Beckett in the rescue of over a hundred migrants from the Mediterranean.

"It's a very challenging campaign working with the other members of the EU.

"Primary focus is disrupting the criminal networks that are very much perverse and actually carrying out terrible crimes against citizens.

It's been a successful operation and at the same time we're also there to save lives.

Digital Desk