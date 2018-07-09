Saving lives a top priority for Irish Navy

Back to Ireland Home

The Defence Forces Chief of Staff says saving lives and preventing crime are top priorities for the Irish Navy.

Vice Admiral Mark Mallet was speaking yesterday at a National Commemoration Ceremony in Dublin.

It follows the recent involvement of the Irish Naval Vessel the LE Samuel Beckett in the rescue of over a hundred migrants from the Mediterranean.

"It's a very challenging campaign working with the other members of the EU.

"Primary focus is disrupting the criminal networks that are very much perverse and actually carrying out terrible crimes against citizens.

It's been a successful operation and at the same time we're also there to save lives.

Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Migrant Crisis, Irish Navy

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland