Save the 8th group denies American funding

The Save the 8th group has denied that it is being funded by American organisations.

It says it has raised over €400,000 in the past four months mainly from its mailing list of supporters.

The group was the first to get its poster campaign up, which some people suggested was only possible due to outside funding.

John McGuirk from the Save the 8th Group says that it is simply not true.

He said: "It would make absolutely no sense for us to do so.

"First of all, we don't need to do it, second of all, it would invite controversy."