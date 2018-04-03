Save the 8th 'congratulate' Josepha Madigan as FG announce she will lead campaign for repeal

Fine Gael's campaign to repeal the Eighth Amendment has officially begun after the party appointed Culture Minister Josepha Madigan to lead its crucial push for a yes vote.

Ms Madigan was announced as the party's referendum co-ordinator this evening after discussions between Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Health Minister Simon Harris and a small number of high-level officials in recent days.

The Culture Minister - who was appointed to the role despite intense speculation surrounding Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty - will in her new role take up responsibility for leading Fine Gael's referendum campaign.

It is understood she will be supported by "point ministers" in tightly contested regions such as Minister for Older People Jim Daly in west Cork and Kerry and Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan in the Midlands,

Josepha Madigan

However, unlike previous referenda, as Fine Gael is allowing members to have a conscience vote on the referendum the campaign will not be mandatory and will instead allow individual party members to choose whether to join the platform.

It is believed Ms Madigan was chosen in part because of her legal background and as she is a senior minister whose portfolio is not as all-consuming as others.

She is also based in Dublin-Rathdown, a constituency where she is unlikely to face any substantial pro-life backlash, and is seen as a solid broadcast performer who will be able to remain on message during heated campaign debates.

Announcing the appointment this evening, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “Minister Josepha Madigan will work with Health Minister Simon Harris, other Fine Gael representatives and with Together for Yes to advocate for a Yes vote and ensure that Irish people have the facts and can make an informed and compassionate decision at the end of May.

"I look forward to working closely with Josepha and outlining why I believe now is the time for change."

Ms Madigan said: “I will be working closely with Fine Gael colleagues who are advocating for change and I also look forward to working collaboratively with Together for Yes and other civil society groups.

"This is a women’s healthcare issue. We know that the Eighth Amendment has not prevented abortion in Ireland. We have abortion here, it is just unsafe, unregulated and unlawful.

"We cannot continue with a situation where women in crisis are risking their lives through the use of unregulated medicines.

"Neither can we continue to force those who have been raped or diagnosed with fatal foetal abnormalities to travel abroad to avail of abortion services. It is inhumane to expect women who find themselves in these circumstances to do so."

Reacting to the appointmnet this evening the Save the 8th campaign "congratulated" Minister Madigan on her appointment.

"She has a challenging job, selling a proposal that the Taoiseach himself has said at various times will “hurt women” and “lead to abortion on demand”," the statement said.

"She also has the unenviable task of checking every morning with the Tánaiste, to see what his new positions on the referendum will be on a given day. And of course, she will have to sell UK-style abortion on demand to a country that has never given any indication that it would support such a proposal.

"We also take this opportunity to commiserate with Regina Doherty. As the Minister herself might say, sure there’s always next time”.

- Additional reporting by Digital Desk