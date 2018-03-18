Satisfaction with government has improved, new poll shows

Satisfaction with the Government has improved according to the latest political opinion poll out today.

A Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes Survey shows it is up two points to 52%.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar remains the most popular party leader on 59%, up four points.

Fianna Fáil's Michael Martin saw a five point rise in approval to 55%.

Sunday Times News:

Sinn Fein up three points in latest Behaviour & Attitudes poll, the first taken since @MaryLouMcDonald became leader. Fine Gael down four, and Fianna Fail up two — john burns (@JohnBurnsST) March 17, 2018

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou Mc Donald's popularity stands at 46%, while Labour Leader Brendan Howlin's support has slipped 1 point to 44%.

The poll shows that the gap between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil stands at 5%, compared to last month's 11 point lead by the main government party.

Sunday Times poll:

Fine Gael open 11 point lead on Fianna Fáil pic.twitter.com/MUmmWHf87N — john burns (@JohnBurnsST) February 17, 2018

The poll was conducted by interviews with 900 voters between 6th-13th March.

- Digital Desk