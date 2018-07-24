Samaritans launch 'Big Listen' campaign at train stations
The Samaritans are launching a new campaign to encourage more open discussion of mental health issues.
The focus of "The Big Listen" is on train stations across the country today.
Don't let the grey skies get you down. We're here to listen 24/7 #TheBigListen #TalkToUs pic.twitter.com/YORcdnIUKx— Samaritans Ireland (@SamaritansIRL) July 23, 2018
It is to highlight how sparking a conversation with someone and listening to their concerns can help save a life.
Cindy O'Shea, regional director for Samaritans Ireland, explains what the aim is.
"It's really just to try and let people know that we're there, we're available to listen [to] whatever is going on for them in their lives," she said.
