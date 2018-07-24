Samaritans launch 'Big Listen' campaign at train stations

The Samaritans are launching a new campaign to encourage more open discussion of mental health issues.

The focus of "The Big Listen" is on train stations across the country today.

Don't let the grey skies get you down. We're here to listen 24/7 #TheBigListen #TalkToUs pic.twitter.com/YORcdnIUKx — Samaritans Ireland (@SamaritansIRL) July 23, 2018

It is to highlight how sparking a conversation with someone and listening to their concerns can help save a life.

Cindy O'Shea, regional director for Samaritans Ireland, explains what the aim is.

"It's really just to try and let people know that we're there, we're available to listen [to] whatever is going on for them in their lives," she said.

The big message really that Samaritans has is don't leave it too late to reach out for help. If you can talk at an early stage of an issue it's an easier time to try and cope with something rather than letting things escalate to a really dangerous situation.

Digital Desk